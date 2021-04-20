Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Detroit, MI 48242, USA

Take a Trip through the Trippy Tunnel Detroit is a colorful, gritty, oft-misunderstood city.



If you get a chance to visit, or if you're connecting to somewhere else, there's one colorful aspect of the city that is a can't miss: the rainbow tunnel at DTW.



The tunnel connects Concourse A with Concourse B/C in the McNamara Terminal. Along the entire expanse, changing light patterns in the glass panels are timed to equally psychedelic music.



It's a bizarre but great tribute to the city and a fun diversion for travelers. Sometimes when I am traveling through, I traverse the tunnel whether I need to or not. It never fails to put a smile on my face.