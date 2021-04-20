Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Detroit, MI 48242, USA
Website
| +1 734-247-7678
Take a Trip through the Trippy Tunnel Detroit Michigan United States

Take a Trip through the Trippy Tunnel

Detroit is a colorful, gritty, oft-misunderstood city.

If you get a chance to visit, or if you're connecting to somewhere else, there's one colorful aspect of the city that is a can't miss: the rainbow tunnel at DTW.

The tunnel connects Concourse A with Concourse B/C in the McNamara Terminal. Along the entire expanse, changing light patterns in the glass panels are timed to equally psychedelic music.

It's a bizarre but great tribute to the city and a fun diversion for travelers. Sometimes when I am traveling through, I traverse the tunnel whether I need to or not. It never fails to put a smile on my face.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30