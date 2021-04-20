Where are you going?
Destin, FL 32541, USA
Website
Food Airstreams of Seaside, Florida Destin Florida United States
Food Airstreams of Seaside, Florida

On a Florida Panhandle road trip, we stopped in Seaside, where The Truman Show was filmed. There is a unique food scene there--a small coastal town's version of a food trucks bazaar.

On Highway 30-A, steps away from Fort Walton Beach, a cluster of eclectic vintage Airstream food trailers line the town square.

They serve up fare befitting of a New Urbanism town: the finest hot dogs (organic), gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, to-die-for mac n' cheese, and glorious (hormone-free) beef and pork barbecue. There's also a raw juice trailer offering green drinks.

Sprinkled with colorful adirondack chairs and retro chairs and tables, this comfort foodie joint brings together the local community and flip-flopped beach-goers.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

