DesBarres Manor Inn 90 Church St, Guysborough, NS B0H 1N0, Canada

Small Town Big Hospitality Head to the docks when the fishing boats come in with the rest of the locals and pick our your dinner for the night. We picked up lobster and the chef at DesBarres Manor Inn cooked them up for us!



The loveable town of Guysborough where they brew their own brands of coffee and beer is the home to Desbarres Manor Inn - a beautifully designed Bed and Breakfast with a seafaring history. This side of Nova Scotia along the Marine Route isn’t considered a popular tourist area – so you’ll be treated to a good dose of small fishing village culture.



Be sure to ask the helpful staff about what to do in the area - for a small town there's a wide variety of activities!



