Desa buahan Desa buahan, kecamatan payangan

A heavenly stay Our stay at the Hanging Gardens was a picture of idyll. The beautiful landscaping, surrounded by lush green forests and in it our villa with its own infinity pool overlooking the valley. Nothing matched the marvel of its twin infinity pools with their emerald waters.

Enjoy here a riverside picnic or a relaxing dip in the pool - everything called out to say: stay here and don't leave.