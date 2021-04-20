Der Dutchman Restaurant
4967 Walnut St, Walnut Creek, OH 44687, USA
| +1 330-893-2981
Mon - Sat 6am - 8pm
Der Dutchman, Walnut Creek, Ohio, USA.For whatever reason, old Dr. Seuss stories rang in my head whenever we sat down to eat in Amish country.
I had never seen a pink egg before this. I had never tried broasted chicken either. I didn't expect to learn so many new things in the country.
A visit to Amish country really is a step back through time. This is a part of America that is stepped in history and culture, and is far too often overlooked by visitors - if you make it to the east or the midwest, do yourself a favour and climb aboard a buggy for a clop around town.