Der Dutchman Restaurant

4967 Walnut St, Walnut Creek, OH 44687, USA
Website
| +1 330-893-2981
Mon - Sat 6am - 8pm

For whatever reason, old Dr. Seuss stories rang in my head whenever we sat down to eat in Amish country.

I had never seen a pink egg before this. I had never tried broasted chicken either. I didn't expect to learn so many new things in the country.

A visit to Amish country really is a step back through time. This is a part of America that is stepped in history and culture, and is far too often overlooked by visitors - if you make it to the east or the midwest, do yourself a favour and climb aboard a buggy for a clop around town.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

