Depok
Depok, Pantai, Parangtritis, Kec. Kretek, Bantul, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Fishermen UniteIn the little fishing village of Depok, south of Yogyakarta, I walked along a beach littered with boats and nets. I saw fishermen helping each other launch their boats into the sea, which I thought demonstrated a wonderful sense of union and brotherhood - something perhaps missing in the modern cities of today, where livelihood is a game of every-man-for-himself.
almost 7 years ago
Really Fresh Fish
At Pantai Depok, south of Yogyakarta, you can buy fish freshly caught by the local fishermen. And not only that, you can even have your purchases cooked at the adjacent stalls. A very satisfying way to end your outing at the beach.