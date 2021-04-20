Depok Depok, Pantai, Parangtritis, Kec. Kretek, Bantul, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Fishermen Unite In the little fishing village of Depok, south of Yogyakarta, I walked along a beach littered with boats and nets. I saw fishermen helping each other launch their boats into the sea, which I thought demonstrated a wonderful sense of union and brotherhood - something perhaps missing in the modern cities of today, where livelihood is a game of every-man-for-himself.