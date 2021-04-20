Deoksugung
99 Sejong-daero, Jeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 2-771-9951
Tue - Sun 9am - 9pm
Palace at NightThere are many imperial palaces in Seoul, but only one is open at night - Deoksugung Palace. For about $1, enter the east gate and watch couples hold hands as you stroll through the grounds of former kings and queens. When you leave, cross the grassy Seoul Plaza and enter City Hall to see an 8-story balloon tower, lit from within. Ancient buildings and contemporary public art, that's what Seoul is all about. That, and squid chips.
Deoksu Palace
Deoksugung Palace, or Deoksu Palace, is one of the "Five Grand Palaces" built by the kings of the Joseon Dynasty. The interior in one of its main building is intricately design with vivid colors and elaborate designs from ceiling to the walls and pillars.