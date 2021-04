Palace at Night

There are many imperial palaces in Seoul , but only one is open at night - Deoksugung Palace. For about $1, enter the east gate and watch couples hold hands as you stroll through the grounds of former kings and queens. When you leave, cross the grassy Seoul Plaza and enter City Hall to see an 8-story balloon tower, lit from within. Ancient buildings and contemporary public art, that's what Seoul is all about. That, and squid chips.