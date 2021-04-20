Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Deoksugung Palace

99 Sejong-daero, Jeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-771-9951
"Virtuous Longevity" in the heart of the city...(and weird donuts) Seoul South Korea

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 9pm

"Virtuous Longevity" in the heart of the city...(and weird donuts)

Surrounded by skyscrapers in the center of Seoul, Deoksu-gung Palace ("The Palace of Virtuous Longevity") got its start as a prince's villa in the mid-15th century. In 1907, the compound became the 'retirement home' of the next-to-the-last king of the Joseon dynasty...and by 1933, the grounds were opened to the public as a park/museum. While not as grand or as wooded as some of the other palaces in Seoul, Deoksu-gung is right across from City Hall Plaza--the heart of the city. The photogenic medievally-uniformed changing-of-the-guard ceremony takes place at the palace gate a couple of times a day.

(Afterwards, grab a snack at the Dunkin' Donuts (?) on the corner--yes, yes, it's an international chain, but it's fun to see how local tastes have changed the franchise's offerings: tomato-and-carrot, walnut-redbean-holic-rings, glutinous rice, tofu, and banana-'chewisty' donut! All served with 'hand-drip' (huh?) coffee. No guarantees of 'virtuous long-life,' though, if you have too many of these donuts...As you exit the Palace, Dunkin' is on your right.)

To get here via subway:
Lines 1 and 2, exit at City Hall Station, "Shi-cheong"
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30