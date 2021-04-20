Denver Museum of Nature and Science
2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205, USA
| +1 303-370-6000
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Gnome HuntingMake your tour of the museum even more interesting by searching out tiny gnomes hidden in some of the background dioramas. Artist Kent Pendleton painted the tiny elves into the scenery—one is fishing, one is riding a dinosaur, another is an actual plastic figurine. Ask the information desk for a gnome cheat sheet, and good luck!
Best View in Town
For the iconic image of Denver, head to the east end of City Park just behind the Museum of Nature and Science. The slight hill that looms over the park and boathouse offers the entire downtown cityscape, with the snow-capped Rocky Mountains in the background. In the summer, kids play in the fountain shooting spontaneous water spouts in the air. Get the panorama ready.