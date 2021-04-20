Where are you going?
Denver Museum of Nature and Science

2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205, USA
Website
| +1 303-370-6000
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Gnome Hunting

Make your tour of the museum even more interesting by searching out tiny gnomes hidden in some of the background dioramas. Artist Kent Pendleton painted the tiny elves into the scenery—one is fishing, one is riding a dinosaur, another is an actual plastic figurine. Ask the information desk for a gnome cheat sheet, and good luck!
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

Kristin Rust
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Best View in Town

For the iconic image of Denver, head to the east end of City Park just behind the Museum of Nature and Science. The slight hill that looms over the park and boathouse offers the entire downtown cityscape, with the snow-capped Rocky Mountains in the background. In the summer, kids play in the fountain shooting spontaneous water spouts in the air. Get the panorama ready.

