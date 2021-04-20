Where are you going?
Denver Kush Club

2615 Welton Street
Website
| +1 303-736-6550
Let's Get (Mile) High Denver Colorado United States

More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9:45pm

Let's Get (Mile) High

Call it what you like—weed, pot, reefer, cannabis—marijuana is legal and accessible in Colorado. There are roughly 30 retail licenses registered in the state offering a variety of bud with names like Death Star and Headband, edibles, and old-school "joints." All you need is an ID proving you're 21+, Colorado residents can buy up to an ounce per visit; out-of-staters, a quarter ounce. It's as easy as shopping in a liquor store. Denver Kush Club on Welton Street in the heart of Five Points even lets you use your credit card. You may feel like you're going to get in trouble, but you're not. It's LEGAL. Party on, Wayne.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

