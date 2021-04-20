Denver International Airport
8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249, USA
| +1 303-342-2000
Art on the Ground FloorWhile traveling through A Gates at the Denver Airport, you may have been curious about the colorful patterns of the tiles below your feet. Stand directly on them and you cannot see it's true form but take a quick minute to traverse upstairs and see it from above. Barb McKee's floor design depicts airport travelers from above while adding the extra element of complexity by only being able to see it as something other than an abstract mosaic from a higher perspective.
almost 7 years ago
Are We There Yet?
Layovers...some despise them other embrace them. Turn a long layover into a chance to explore. While waiting for a transfer flight I made my way around Denver International and found the mosaic floors to be a great place to make something abstract. Denver, CO