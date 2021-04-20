Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Denver International Airport

8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249, USA
Website
| +1 303-342-2000
Art on the Ground Floor Denver Colorado United States
Are We There Yet? Denver Colorado United States
Art on the Ground Floor Denver Colorado United States
Are We There Yet? Denver Colorado United States

Art on the Ground Floor

While traveling through A Gates at the Denver Airport, you may have been curious about the colorful patterns of the tiles below your feet. Stand directly on them and you cannot see it's true form but take a quick minute to traverse upstairs and see it from above. Barb McKee's floor design depicts airport travelers from above while adding the extra element of complexity by only being able to see it as something other than an abstract mosaic from a higher perspective.
By Tessa Roche

More Recommendations

Colin Roohan
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Are We There Yet?

Layovers...some despise them other embrace them. Turn a long layover into a chance to explore. While waiting for a transfer flight I made my way around Denver International and found the mosaic floors to be a great place to make something abstract. Denver, CO

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30