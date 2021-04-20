Denver International Airport 8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249, USA

Art on the Ground Floor While traveling through A Gates at the Denver Airport, you may have been curious about the colorful patterns of the tiles below your feet. Stand directly on them and you cannot see it's true form but take a quick minute to traverse upstairs and see it from above. Barb McKee's floor design depicts airport travelers from above while adding the extra element of complexity by only being able to see it as something other than an abstract mosaic from a higher perspective.