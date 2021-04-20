Betutu in Denpasar

Spicy Betutu
Be tutu or Betutu (pronounced bay-tootoo) is a spicy dish of roast or steamed duck or chicken. It is cooked differently depending on where you are in Bali
, but is always extremely spicy and the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender. Sometimes the chicken or duck is stuffed with spices and cassava leaves, which are delicious. If it's not spicy enough for you ask for some sambal matah, a delicious mix of finely chopped shallots, lemongrass and chillies in oil. The best (read spiciest) be tutu is said to come from Gilimanuk in the very west of Bali, but there is really tasty be tutu in Denpasar and Gianyar as well. If you don't want it to spicy order be tutu in a hotel or restaurant where they are more accustomed to less fiery tastes.