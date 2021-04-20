Denarau Golf & Racquet Club
lot1 malolo transmiter nadi, Fiji
| +679 670 2317
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
Beautiful Tropical Golf CourseDesigned by Eiichi Motobashi, this 18-hole, par-72 course is managed by Troon Golf. There are also putting and chipping greens, as well as a driving range.
There are beautiful tropical plants, plus a touch of whimsy among the serious golfing scene: the bunkers are in the shape of marine creatures.
Lessons, rental clubs, and shoes are available, too, and there's a pro shop, along with an open-air restaurant and bar.