Denarau Golf & Racquet Club

lot1 malolo transmiter nadi, Fiji
| +679 670 2317
Beautiful Tropical Golf Course Nadi Fiji

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Beautiful Tropical Golf Course

Designed by Eiichi Motobashi, this 18-hole, par-72 course is managed by Troon Golf. There are also putting and chipping greens, as well as a driving range.

There are beautiful tropical plants, plus a touch of whimsy among the serious golfing scene: the bunkers are in the shape of marine creatures.

Lessons, rental clubs, and shoes are available, too, and there's a pro shop, along with an open-air restaurant and bar.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points