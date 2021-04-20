Denali Brewpub
13605 East Main Street
Denali BrewpubLocal is the operative word for the Denali Brewing Company: It's locally owned and it integrates local ingredients both in its basic pub fare and its various brewery creations. Along with a downtown brewpub, the company runs a tasting room (37083 Talkeetna Spur Road) to showcase its seasonal and specialty brews.
almost 7 years ago
Delicious Alaskan beer
We spent the afternoon at Denali brewing savoring their incredible roster of beers. I'd recommend the blonde, raspberry wheat (I swear, much better than typical fruity beers), their tart saison and slightly funky sour. Food was good too, the deep fried smoke provolone is like a cheese donut and was as ridiculous as it sounds. The blackened cod sandwich won praise as well. We enjoyed people watching in the sun from their beer garden and dining patio.