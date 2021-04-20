Denali Brewpub

Delicious Alaskan beer

We spent the afternoon at Denali brewing savoring their incredible roster of beers. I'd recommend the blonde, raspberry wheat (I swear, much better than typical fruity beers), their tart saison and slightly funky sour. Food was good too, the deep fried smoke provolone is like a cheese donut and was as ridiculous as it sounds. The blackened cod sandwich won praise as well. We enjoyed people watching in the sun from their beer garden and dining patio.