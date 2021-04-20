Den Røde Cottage
550 Strandvejen
| +45 31 90 46 14
More info
Sun 11am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 6pm - 12am
The Red CottageI guess it would be silly to have a little cottage in the middle of central Copenhagen, so perhaps it is no surprise that this restaurant is located slightly outside the city core.
Focusing on drawing inspiration from the natural setting, the cottage is sandwiched between the sprawling Deer Park (which includes Bakken, the world's oldest amusement park), and a beautiful Danish beach.
The Red Cottage is a popular culinary destination, and has been awarded a Michelin Star for excellent cuisine and atmosphere.
Photo: Den Røde Cottage (Facebook)