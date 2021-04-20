Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Den Røde Cottage

550 Strandvejen
Website
| +45 31 90 46 14
The Red Cottage Klampenborg Denmark

More info

Sun 11am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 6pm - 12am

The Red Cottage

I guess it would be silly to have a little cottage in the middle of central Copenhagen, so perhaps it is no surprise that this restaurant is located slightly outside the city core.

Focusing on drawing inspiration from the natural setting, the cottage is sandwiched between the sprawling Deer Park (which includes Bakken, the world's oldest amusement park), and a beautiful Danish beach.

The Red Cottage is a popular culinary destination, and has been awarded a Michelin Star for excellent cuisine and atmosphere.

Photo: Den Røde Cottage (Facebook)
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points