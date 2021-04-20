Democratic Republic of the Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo

Gorilla Tracking in the DRC's (Zaire) Famous Kahuzi Biega National Park and getting there using a WW2 Catalina Seaplane No travel bucket list could be considered complete without being confronted and stared down at by a curious silverback gorilla a mere 10 feet away. On this extraordinary adventure, I was lucky enough to fly into Zaire/DRC using the most romantic form of transport I think I have ever taken … a Catalina Seaplane. I was guiding 16 guests on a Pan African safari that was exploring the origins of man as its theme. The ‘patron’ of the safari was none other than Bill Gates. And to have the privilege of observing not only the gorillas in Zaire, but also the chimpanzees on the tropical shores of Lake Tanganyika, is something I hope to one day pass on to my children by taking them on a similar journey. We need to act fast if we are to save these magnificent creatures and their natural kingdoms and ensure that their children too can benefit from such a spine-tingling and highly emotional interaction.