Delirium Café
4 Impasse de la Fidélité
| +32 2 514 44 34
More info
Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Sat 10am - 4am
Where ALL the beers liveDelirium Café is probably the most popular drinking establishment in Brussels. OK, it is the most popular with tourists; it's rare that a Belgian friend says, "hey, let's go get a few beers at the Delirium!"
If you're into beer and tourist sites, then this is the place for you. For me, I always bring visitors here because it is unique and has some great old beer signs all over the place, which are pretty interesting.