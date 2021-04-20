Where are you going?
Delirium Café

4 Impasse de la Fidélité
| +32 2 514 44 34
Where ALL the beers live Brussels Belgium

Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Sat 10am - 4am

Delirium Café is probably the most popular drinking establishment in Brussels. OK, it is the most popular with tourists; it's rare that a Belgian friend says, "hey, let's go get a few beers at the Delirium!"

If you're into beer and tourist sites, then this is the place for you. For me, I always bring visitors here because it is unique and has some great old beer signs all over the place, which are pretty interesting.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

