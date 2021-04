Where ALL the beers live

Delirium Café is probably the most popular drinking establishment in Brussels . OK, it is the most popular with tourists; it's rare that a Belgian friend says, "hey, let's go get a few beers at the Delirium!"If you're into beer and tourist sites, then this is the place for you. For me, I always bring visitors here because it is unique and has some great old beer signs all over the place, which are pretty interesting.