Tree of Life

In just 10 years, the cloud forest surrounding Santa Lucia Lodge (near Nanegal, Ecuador) is coming back to life. Before the area came under protection in 1988, logging, hunting, and farming were widespread.



Now, second-growth trees mix seamlessly with primary; trunks are coated in lichen and moss; and orchids, bromeliads, and mushrooms sprout from tangled branches. More than 394 bird species—from hummingbirds and toucans to the notorious cock-of-the-rock—have been recorded in the area, and motion-sensing cameras have caught pumas and the endangered Andean spectacled bear in action.