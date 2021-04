Delia's Chicken Sausage Stand

Delia's Chicken Sausages and Red Velvet Milkshakes

Wander over to East Atlanta for chicken sausage hot dogs with all the fixings on a Holeman and Finch bun. Wash it down with a cold beverage, namely frozen sweet tea or a red velvet milkshake, to cool it all down.The unassuming restaurant is open late night during the week and 24 hours on weekends, making it ideal for a post-bar fix. The "wedgies," chunky potato wedges, can be topped with local Wild Heaven beer cheese sauce or chili. Delia's also serves breakfast all day. They also have a second location on the Westside with rooftop seating made from a shipping container.