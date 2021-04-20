Delia's Chicken Sausage Stand

Fantastic Chicken Sausage Hoagies & Breakfast Burritos

We hit Delia's for breakfast burritos and were impressed. The restaurant ain't much to look at, but the spicy sausage aromas coming from the kitchen that early got our tummies rumbling while we waited. The lunch/dinner menu has plenty of options, many with their own "comeback" sauce. It's located just off I-20, a few exits east of 75/85 and worth a short detour.