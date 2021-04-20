Delia's Chicken Sausage Stand
489 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA
| +1 404-474-9651
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri 12am - 12am
Delia's Chicken Sausages and Red Velvet MilkshakesWander over to East Atlanta for chicken sausage hot dogs with all the fixings on a Holeman and Finch bun. Wash it down with a cold beverage, namely frozen sweet tea or a red velvet milkshake, to cool it all down.
The unassuming restaurant is open late night during the week and 24 hours on weekends, making it ideal for a post-bar fix. The "wedgies," chunky potato wedges, can be topped with local Wild Heaven beer cheese sauce or chili. Delia's also serves breakfast all day. They also have a second location on the Westside with rooftop seating made from a shipping container.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Fantastic Chicken Sausage Hoagies & Breakfast Burritos
We hit Delia's for breakfast burritos and were impressed. The restaurant ain't much to look at, but the spicy sausage aromas coming from the kitchen that early got our tummies rumbling while we waited. The lunch/dinner menu has plenty of options, many with their own "comeback" sauce. It's located just off I-20, a few exits east of 75/85 and worth a short detour.