Deli Time LLC

500 Park Blvd # 179C
Website
| +1 630-467-2086
Anytime Is a Good Time at This Deli

If you're on the run and need a quick, yet healthy food fix, Deli Time has you covered. The morning menu will take care of you with their selection of Euro Coffee and breakfast sandwiches (complete with meatless options and other ways to customize). Deli Time features a rotating selection of freshly chopped vegetables to help you create the perfect healthy meal. You can also opt for a pasta dish of your choice, and there are eight different kinds of freshly baked break to choose from if you care to go the sandwich route instead. And if you simply can't tear yourself away from what you're doing, they will be happy to put together a catering order and bring it to you.

