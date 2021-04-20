Where are you going?
Delheim

Knorhoek Road, Stellenbosch, 7599, South Africa
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Delheim

One of the founding members of the Stellenbosch Wine Route, Delheim is a must-visit estate in the Cape Winelands. The experience here is very down-to-earth, providing a nice contrast to the more modern, gallery-esque tasting rooms you’ll likely visit on your tour. Located at the base of the mountains in the Simonsberg Nature Preserve, Delheim is surrounded by sandy soil that’s best for growing red varietals like cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and pinotage. The vineyard’s pinotage rosé and gewürztraminer are also delicious, which comes as no surprise since the founding family is of German descent. For an interesting twist on the winetasting experience, try the cupcake and wine pairing. Pre-booking is required, as the cupcakes are baked fresh daily.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
