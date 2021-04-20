Delft
Delft, Netherlands
All the Wooden ShoesI have a strong Dutch heritage and spending a week in the Netherlands with friends was the perfect time to explore some of my roots. It was in the small town of Delft that I ran into a statue of my 14th great-grandfather, Hugo Grotius (Hugh DeGroot), the "Father of International Law." It is also where I found this neat little collection of second-hand wooden shoes, or "Klompens." Growing up there was a parade in my little Dutch town and many little Dutch-descendant boys and girls would perform klompen dances down Front Street; but I never knew there were so many colors to these shoes!
I wish my round-the-world travels would have afforded me the luggage space to take one of these pairs home, but in the end, my mom provided a pair for me last year at Christmas time (also a second hand pair, but from a shop in Ontario, Canada).