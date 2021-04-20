Delaplane Delaplane, VA 20144, USA

Virginia Bordeaux-style Wine They said it was impossible. Although Virginia is home to some of the oldest vineyards in the states, it has long been known to produce red wine with a bit of a 'twang,' thereby keeping it off the radars of wine connoisseurs the world over. With the first vintage of wine from RdV Vineyards, all that has changed. A former marine turned winemaker, Rutger de Vink has managed to create a wine so elegant in style that it has been touted as a true rival to the great Bordeaux blends of France. Just ask Jancis Robinson. Prior to RdV, the mention of Virginia and French wines in the same sentence would be considered somewhat of a sacrilege. Terroir may be a word from the French, but the terroir at RdV is 100% Virginian. In keeping with a consistent theme of 'refined elegance,' the winery itself is an architectural masterpiece. It is simple in design, a glistening white compound that reaches across the land and settles back into the hill. In the middle is a tall silo that performs no function, but instead, instills a sense of wonder that something special is being achieved. Once you have toured the tasting rooms flooded with natural light, you may then descend to the circular wine cellar that resides in the caves below. Here you will see samples of the terroir mounted in a display on the wall, showing you exactly where the creation of RdV wine begins. And when the tour is over, and the tasting is complete, the phrase 'Virginia Bordeaux-style wine' won't seem foreign any more.