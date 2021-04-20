Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Del Popolo Pizza Truck

San Francisco, CA, USA
Website
Mobile San Francisco pizzeria making a big statement! San Francisco California United States

Mobile San Francisco pizzeria making a big statement!

A new pizzeria being named for being one of the top 5 pizzas in San Francisco is not unusual, but the fact that this top-ranked pizza is coming from a food truck may surprise you! This mobile pizzeria housed in a twenty-foot transatlantic shipping container re-purposed and modified into a kitchen produces a pizzas in a traditional Italian-made wood-fired oven. There are usually only 3-4 pizzas on the menu and you need to get to whatever spot they are at for the day fairly early because they often sell out. This is a must-try spot for anyone wanting to check out the San Francisco food truck scene...and have an exceptional pizza!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30