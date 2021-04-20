Del Popolo Pizza Truck

Mobile San Francisco pizzeria making a big statement!
A new pizzeria being named for being one of the top 5 pizzas in San Francisco
is not unusual, but the fact that this top-ranked pizza is coming from a food truck may surprise you! This mobile pizzeria housed in a twenty-foot transatlantic shipping container re-purposed and modified into a kitchen produces a pizzas in a traditional Italian-made wood-fired oven. There are usually only 3-4 pizzas on the menu and you need to get to whatever spot they are at for the day fairly early because they often sell out. This is a must-try spot for anyone wanting to check out the San Francisco food truck scene...and have an exceptional pizza!