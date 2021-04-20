Dekalb Ave
Dekalb Ave, New York, NY, USA
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
Dekalb Improvisation by Stephen JohnsonDekalb Improvisation by Stephen Johnson is located in the south mezzanine of the Dekalb train station on the B, Q, and R trains. This intricate glass mosaic mural is about 8 feet tall and 67 feet wide.
There is so much going on! The colors and imagery the artist uses for this piece make for a vibrant and fun collage. Can you see the Brooklyn Bridge to the right of the King? After researching the project I found out that the king and queen motif symbolize the final destinations of the subway - Kings county and Queens county.
Another lucky train station with some of Mr. Johnson’s mosaic work is the Universal City Metro Station in Los Angeles, California.
http://www.stephentjohnson.com/
