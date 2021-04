Dekalb Ave

Dekalb Improvisation by Stephen Johnson

Dekalb Improvisation by Stephen Johnson is located in the south mezzanine of the Dekalb train station on the B, Q, and R trains. This intricate glass mosaic mural is about 8 feet tall and 67 feet wide.There is so much going on! The colors and imagery the artist uses for this piece make for a vibrant and fun collage. Can you see the Brooklyn Bridge to the right of the King? After researching the project I found out that the king and queen motif symbolize the final destinations of the subway - Kings county and Queens county.Another lucky train station with some of Mr. Johnson’s mosaic work is the Universal City Metro Station in Los Angeles , California.http://www.stephentjohnson.com/Stephen Johnson, Dekalb Improvisation, Dekalb B, Q, R Subway station.