Defachang Dumpling Restaurant Beiyuanmen Snacks Street, Lianhu District, Xi'an, China

Dumplingpalooza You can't visit Xi'an without having a dumpling feast. Defachang is considered one of the best dumpling houses in the region. Call ahead to request the 18-course dumpling banquet so you can sample the many varieties. One of my favorites is this colorful "four-season" dumpling filled with seafood. The restaurant is located in the square of the Bell and Drum Towers.