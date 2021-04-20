Where are you going?
Deer Lodge

109 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Website
| +1 403-522-3991
Soaking at the Deer Lodge Canada
Whether it’s after a long summer hike or a winter day on the ski slopes, there is no better place to relax than the Deer Lodge rooftop hot tub. It has a clear view of the Victoria Glacier across Lake Louise. The hotel is gorgeous in a rustic way. It's built of hand-hewn logs, and the rooms are decorated in a way best described as old-world grandeur. There are no TVs, but it isn’t totally disconnected. There is Wi-Fi. The Deer Lodge restaurant, named the Mount Fairview Dining Room, brings past Canadian Rockies staples to a modern menu. Don’t miss the opportunity to try the Rocky Mountain Charcuterie Platter, which has air-dried buffalo, pepper duck breast, wild game pate, and elk salami. 
By Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert

