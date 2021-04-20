Deep Blue
The island of Providencia sits more than 700 miles from mainland Colombia in the Caribbean Sea. Given its remote location and the effort required to reach it, few resorts have a presence here, but the intrepid are rewarded with landscapes that are remarkably unspoiled—think soft sandy beaches, excellent diving opportunities, and mountainous parks laced with verdant hiking trails. Deep Blue is a decent place to drop your bags, though guests can expect some hiccups: Service can be inconsistent at the restaurant, which serves tasty fresh seafood, and decor is not especially stylish or modern. Still, rooms are comfortable enough, and the island itself is the real draw, ensuring you won’t be on property for long anyway. Hotel staff can book deep-sea fishing trips and scuba-diving excursions to the world’s third-longest barrier reef, while a free morning shuttle takes you to beaches around the island.