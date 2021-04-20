DeCordova Museum and Sculpture Park
51 Sandy Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
| +1 781-259-8355
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Wed - Fri 10am - 4pm
Shopping for Fine CraftThe DeCordova Gift Store features a highly curated collection of gifts in the fine craft category. Don't miss the artist of the month, along with a terrific selection for kids toys, games, and books. Artisan jewelry, housewares, and art supplies make this gem of a shop sure to please anyone on the receiving end of your purchase.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sculpture in the Best of Settings
I'm more of a painting kinda gal, but seeing this outdoor sculpture park made a believer out of me! Overlooking Flint Pond, the 35-acre park has approximately 60 sculptures and installations. The focus is on modern art and features many from the New England area. Year-round activity includes yoga, snowshoeing, movie screenings, small talks, classes and summer camp. The inside gallery has an important permanent collection, and rotating exhibition space. Their cafe, in a unique architectural setting, offers tasty regional cuisine in the form of unusual sandwiches, salads, and soups. While I love the museum itself, the garden has captured a special piece of my heart.