Deco Bike

723 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Website
| +1 305-532-9494
Deco Bikes: Public Bikes in Miami Beach Miami Beach Florida United States

Deco Bikes: Public Bikes in Miami Beach

An economical and healthy choice for South Florida locals isDeco Bike, the new bike sharing program in South Beach.

If you have to run an errand, grab lunch or get a good workout in, purchase a membership online and rent a bike from any of many Deco Bike stations located around Miami Beach or rent one by the hour.

The bikes are returned to any Deco Bike station within the beach and it's there for you when you need it. The bikes are specially designed for people of all sizes thanks to an adjustable seat post. The bikes are simple to operate and a lot of fun.

Take a ride along the boardwalks or shopping plazas in beautiful South Beach. UsingDeco Bike's will help avoid traffic and air pollution.

All bikes come with a front basket for storage, fenders, and skirt and chain guards to keep your clothes clean. Automatic lights are installed for safety.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

