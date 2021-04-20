Deckman's Baja California Sur, Mexico

Dine and Drink at Deckman's American expat Drew Deckman has two Baja outposts: a seasonal, alfresco pop-up on the edge of the Mogor Badan Vineyard, and Deckman's San Jose del Cabo, his year-round restaurant.



At both spots, you'll find menus that "celebrate the bounty of Baja California," where fresh, seasonal ingredients drive the menu offerings, which change daily. One day might feature a duck magret with watermelon radish, white beans, and sage, while the next might see a presentation of grilled quail with beets, garbanzos, and grapefruit.



Regardless, it's sure to be delicious. Enjoy it with a local wine, beer, or mezcal; all of the spirits are domestic.



