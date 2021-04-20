Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Deckman's

Baja California Sur, Mexico
Website
| +52 624 172 6269
Dine and Drink at Deckman's Palmilla Mexico

Dine and Drink at Deckman's

American expat Drew Deckman has two Baja outposts: a seasonal, alfresco pop-up on the edge of the Mogor Badan Vineyard, and Deckman's San Jose del Cabo, his year-round restaurant.

At both spots, you'll find menus that "celebrate the bounty of Baja California," where fresh, seasonal ingredients drive the menu offerings, which change daily. One day might feature a duck magret with watermelon radish, white beans, and sage, while the next might see a presentation of grilled quail with beets, garbanzos, and grapefruit.

Regardless, it's sure to be delicious. Enjoy it with a local wine, beer, or mezcal; all of the spirits are domestic.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points