Death Valley National Park
United States
| +1 760-786-3200
The devil's corn fieldThis beautiful place in Death Valley is on the way to the Mesquite Sand Dunes and it's called the Devil's corn field.
Walking on it feels very strange as the sand is solidified at the surface. When you step on it makes in crack and it sounds and feels like frozen snow breaking under the weight of your foot.
Being that it's a very quiet place this is the only sound around. Hearing it is annoying and comforting at the same time.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Artists Palette
If you visit Death Valley I strongly recommend going on this little 8 mile long drive through the canyon and see Artists Palette.
The drive itself is insanely beautiful. It looks almost like they cut through the rock to build the winding road. It's a one way road so stopping on a side and admiring is ok to do. Trust me, that is all you will be doing while doing this drive.
Once at the Artists Palette you will understand why this name. The rock formations are very colorful.
People around but not crowds. No wifi in Death Valley so nobody will disturb you from this awesome experience.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sunset in Death Valley
One of the best things I have experienced in Death Valley was the sunset at Zabriskie Point. The sunset's warm light makes the surrounding rocks burst with warm colors. Everything around you is orange and red.
You can tell the immensity of the rock formations by the lonely photographer at the top of the cliffs on the right.
Around sunset time the place is swamped with photographers.
almost 7 years ago
LOST: The Racetrack
After driving 2.5 hours in a rental Jeep on a washboard road around blind curves and thru washes you arrive at the Racetrack. These rocks at the Racetrack are trying to get somewhere but not fast since none has ever seen them move! A mystery the most brilliant scientists have yet to solve. Remember, its also 2.5 hours back!
After driving 2.5 hours in a rental Jeep on a washboard road around blind curves and thru washes you arrive at the Racetrack. These rocks at the Racetrack are trying to get somewhere but not fast since none has ever seen them move! A mystery the most brilliant scientists have yet to solve. Remember, its also 2.5 hours back!
almost 7 years ago
LOST: Which way is NORTH?
Dantes View is atop a bluff where the wind will howl and the temps will drop in a nano second. We wanted to hike down and around but could not locate a trail head which was most likely a good indication of DON'T GO THERE! And, we didn't!
Dantes View is atop a bluff where the wind will howl and the temps will drop in a nano second. We wanted to hike down and around but could not locate a trail head which was most likely a good indication of DON'T GO THERE! And, we didn't!
