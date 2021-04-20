Death Valley National Park

Artists Palette

If you visit Death Valley I strongly recommend going on this little 8 mile long drive through the canyon and see Artists Palette.



The drive itself is insanely beautiful. It looks almost like they cut through the rock to build the winding road. It's a one way road so stopping on a side and admiring is ok to do. Trust me, that is all you will be doing while doing this drive.



Once at the Artists Palette you will understand why this name. The rock formations are very colorful.



People around but not crowds. No wifi in Death Valley so nobody will disturb you from this awesome experience.