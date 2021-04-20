Death Valley, CA
United States
| +1 760-786-3200
More info
Badwater Basin85.5 meters below sea level on an overcast day in Death Valley.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Racetrack
There are many wonderful things to do in Death Valley, and one of them is way off the beaten path. This is the Racetrack, down a bumpy, windy, and long dirt road. The rocks apparently move with no help, there are scientists studying why, but so far there are lots of theories and no real facts. This particular rock started where the man is standing in the background and had paused in its journey where you see it.
almost 7 years ago
California Poppies
Springtime wildflowers in Death Valley.