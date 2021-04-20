Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Death Valley, CA

United States
Website
| +1 760-786-3200
Badwater Basin Inyo California United States
Racetrack Inyo California United States
California Poppies Inyo California United States
Badwater Basin Inyo California United States
Racetrack Inyo California United States
California Poppies Inyo California United States

More info

Badwater Basin

85.5 meters below sea level on an overcast day in Death Valley.
By Kristin V.

More Recommendations

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Racetrack

There are many wonderful things to do in Death Valley, and one of them is way off the beaten path. This is the Racetrack, down a bumpy, windy, and long dirt road. The rocks apparently move with no help, there are scientists studying why, but so far there are lots of theories and no real facts. This particular rock started where the man is standing in the background and had paused in its journey where you see it.
Kristin V.
almost 7 years ago

California Poppies

Springtime wildflowers in Death Valley.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30