Dean's Natural Food Market
1119 NJ-35, Ocean Township, NJ 07712, USA
| +1 732-352-9168
More info
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 8pm
Sat 9am - 7pm
Shopping at Dean'sIf you shop organic foods and natural products, then Dean's Natural Food Market is just the place for you.
The owner, Dean Nelson is dedicated to providing his customers with the freshest organics available. He is friendly and professional.
The staff is willing to help with advice and suggestions. There is a nutritionist ( one of two regulars) available for your convenience who is always ready to assist you in choosing foods and vitamins, and offer general advice.
When I walk into the store, I always look to my left and see the gorgeous display of fresh organic produce. There is a huge selection of fruits and vegetables.
Dean's has a frozen section, grocery aisles, loads of snacks and goodies, raw foods, organic meats and poultry, eggs, cheeses, yogurts, and more.
The juice bar is very popular offering juices, smoothies, and shakes. I just love the "Mean Green" juice drink. It smells and tastes as fresh as can be.
Dean's also offers sandwiches and prepared foods, dinners, salads - all with the same quality organic and natural ingredients.
Dean is also the proud owner of two other successful stores: one in Shrewsbury, N.J. and the other in Basking Ridge, N.J.
The market in Ocean was a 2012 New Jersey Monthly Choice winner.
Dean has always believed in giving back to the community. You can check out Dean's Community Connection on his homepage at www.deansnaturalfoodmarket.com.
You will be very happy to shop at Dean's where you get quality foods and quality service.