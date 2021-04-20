Where are you going?
Dean Street

755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
+1 718-783-3326
There are a lot of wonderful brunch spots in the five boroughs of NYC. Dean Street stands out not as much for creativity or ingenuity as much as it does for doing the simple things very well. On Saturday and Sunday between 11 AM and 3 PM be prepared to enjoy a Bloody Mary, bacon, potatoes and eggs just the way you like it but at a level of wonderful you might not have enjoyed before. Their happy hour also delights with $1 oysters, $4 drafts and $5 wine specials. They call it 'The Best Happy Hour in Brooklyn' and it might be damn close. Fridays the fun starts early at 4 PM, every other day - 5 PM to 8 PM.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
