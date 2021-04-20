DEA Museum and Visitor's Center

A Drug Enforcement Museum
Tucked away on the first floor of the national headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the DEA Museum and Visitors Center chronicles the history of illicit drugs in American society, from the opium dens of the mid-19th century to the Colombian and Mexican drug cartels. It also traces the efforts and accomplishments of the DEA and federal law enforcement in tackling this global problem. Take a peek at contraband and drug paraphernalia seized by authorities, replicas of a head shop from the 1970s and a crack house from the '90s, and even actual bundles of pot that fell from a plane flying over San Diego
from Mexico.