Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

DEA Museum and Visitor's Center

700 Army Navy Drive
Website
A Drug Enforcement Museum Arlington Virginia United States

A Drug Enforcement Museum

Tucked away on the first floor of the national headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the DEA Museum and Visitors Center chronicles the history of illicit drugs in American society, from the opium dens of the mid-19th century to the Colombian and Mexican drug cartels. It also traces the efforts and accomplishments of the DEA and federal law enforcement in tackling this global problem. Take a peek at contraband and drug paraphernalia seized by authorities, replicas of a head shop from the 1970s and a crack house from the '90s, and even actual bundles of pot that fell from a plane flying over San Diego from Mexico.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points