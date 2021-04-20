De Rouvilleweg
De Rouvilleweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Colorful NightsEqually brilliant to the Dutch colonial cityscape of Willemstad, Curaçao during the day is the view across the water at night. This cruise port city knows how to attract tourists and keep them fascinated with bright lights!
A fairly safe and easily navigable town, Willemstad has plenty of delights during the day and late into the evening.
Brilliant Days
The town of Willemstad, Curaçao during the day takes on a classic colorful look that invites anyone to walk across the pedestrian bridge and explore the streets and alleyways between Dutch colonial façades. Shops and restaurants fall behind the waterfront structures that have maintained their beauty against the harsh salt water of the Caribbean Sea. A person could easily spend two days ambling through the city, taking in the history, and admiring the blend of cultures that converge in this tiny island town