De Rouvilleweg

Brilliant Days

The town of Willemstad, Curaçao during the day takes on a classic colorful look that invites anyone to walk across the pedestrian bridge and explore the streets and alleyways between Dutch colonial façades. Shops and restaurants fall behind the waterfront structures that have maintained their beauty against the harsh salt water of the Caribbean Sea. A person could easily spend two days ambling through the city, taking in the history, and admiring the blend of cultures that converge in this tiny island town