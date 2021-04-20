Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

De Rouvilleweg

De Rouvilleweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Colorful Nights Willemstad Curaçao
Brilliant Days Willemstad Curaçao
Colorful Nights Willemstad Curaçao
Brilliant Days Willemstad Curaçao

Colorful Nights

Equally brilliant to the Dutch colonial cityscape of Willemstad, Curaçao during the day is the view across the water at night. This cruise port city knows how to attract tourists and keep them fascinated with bright lights!
A fairly safe and easily navigable town, Willemstad has plenty of delights during the day and late into the evening.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Brilliant Days

The town of Willemstad, Curaçao during the day takes on a classic colorful look that invites anyone to walk across the pedestrian bridge and explore the streets and alleyways between Dutch colonial façades. Shops and restaurants fall behind the waterfront structures that have maintained their beauty against the harsh salt water of the Caribbean Sea. A person could easily spend two days ambling through the city, taking in the history, and admiring the blend of cultures that converge in this tiny island town

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30