De Orchideeën Hoeve

Orchid and butterfly exhibit
This exhibit has to be the best I have seen. It's very large and set up really beautiful in 4 parts. One part is the tropical forest full of all kind of orchids. You cross small bridges over ponds full of koi fish, that you can feed from the feeders. The second part is a tropical forest full of butterflies, the third part is a green house full of orchids for sale. I do not think I have seen more orchids in my life. It looks like a forest of them. The forth part is a bird enclosure full of parrots. You can pay 1 euro and get a small cup of juice and they will lay on your hand and drink it. It's really an amazing place, our family really enjoyed it.