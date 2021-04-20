Where are you going?
De Librije Beheer B.V.

Spinhuisplein 1, 8011 ZZ Zwolle, Netherlands
+31 38 853 0000
Stay at a Former Prison; Eat in a Dominican Abbey in Zwolle
Chef Jonnie Boer and his wife Thérèse transformed a former women’s prison into a lively hotel with modern guest rooms decorated with animal skin, leather and velvet fabrics, abundant flowers, and original artwork. In the top-floor rooms you can still see the wooden outline of the prison cells. In a decidedly different environment, the Boer’s three-starred Michelin restaurant, De Librije, is set in the former library of a Dominican Abbey. Chef Jonnie prepares local ingredients with culinary flair and whimsy. Seared local langoustines are paired with roasted hemp seeds and curry cream; the “Bad Waffles” with goose liver, goat cheese, and beet ice cream are anything but. 038-04212083.
By Robin Cherry , AFAR Contributor

