De la Cruz Collection

23 NE 41st St
Website
| +1 305-576-6112
For the Love of Art Miami Florida United States
More info

Tue - Sat 10am - 4pm

For the Love of Art

The de la Cruz Collection, an expansive, privately funded contemporary art museum in the Design District, showcases the holdings of important Miami art collectors Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz. Contained within the 30,000-square-foot space are works by Peter Doig, Christopher Wool, and Dan Colen, among others, and staff members, called valets, are on hand in the galleries to share critical insight into the pieces on display. The museum also hosts lectures and art workshops and sponsors local art and architecture students. Open Tuesday–Saturday, free admission.
By Chris U , AFAR Staff

