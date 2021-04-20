De Grazia Gallery In the Sun
6300 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
| +1 520-299-9191
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
Lost in the palo verde blossomsThe desert foothills garden in front of Tucson's "De Grazia Gallery in the Sun" is full of palo verde trees. Each spring they erupt into brilliant yellow blooms.
I'd gone to visit the gallery, (legacy of painter Ettore "Ted" De Grazia), but the highlight of the afternoon ended up being in the trees. Under the branches, looking up, the play of primary colors--cerulean and lemon--was arresting. And then, a lone ladybug, seemingly lost in the yellow, came into the scene: perfect.