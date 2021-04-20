Where are you going?
De Grazia Gallery In the Sun

6300 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
Website
| +1 520-299-9191
Lost in the palo verde blossoms Tucson Arizona United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm

Lost in the palo verde blossoms

The desert foothills garden in front of Tucson's "De Grazia Gallery in the Sun" is full of palo verde trees. Each spring they erupt into brilliant yellow blooms.
I'd gone to visit the gallery, (legacy of painter Ettore "Ted" De Grazia), but the highlight of the afternoon ended up being in the trees. Under the branches, looking up, the play of primary colors--cerulean and lemon--was arresting. And then, a lone ladybug, seemingly lost in the yellow, came into the scene: perfect.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah's Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
