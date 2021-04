Belgian Beer Cafe

The "local" of Mission Bay's locals is De Fontein. With over 100 Belgian beers, these guys drink their heritage and will willingly list off their personal Top 5. Once you've got the beer you want, you need to add a pot of mussels—which De Fontein is famous for—and then make your way to the deck where you'll have sensational beer-goggle views over one of the best bays in Auckland