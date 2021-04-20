DC Brau
Established in 2009 by DC natives Jeff Hancock and Brandon Skall, this is the first brewery to operate inside DC lines since 1956 when the Olde Heurich Brewery closed. Choose from their three signature beers at this brewery: "The Public" (American-style pale ale), "The Corruption" (Indian Pale Ale), and "The Citizen" (Belgian Pale Ale), as well as other seasonal brews such the "Wings of Armageddon" (Imperial India Pale Ale). Open on Saturdays from 12 to 4pm for samplings, growler fills, and tours which run at 1:00pm, 2:00pm, and 3:00pm. Outside the brewery, the best place to find DC Brau is at Meridian Pint in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.