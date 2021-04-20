Dawsonville Moonshine Dstllry
415 Georgia 53
| +1 706-344-1210
Sun 12:30pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm
Sipping White Lightning at Georgia's Legal Moonshine DistilleryGeorgians have been making moonshine (illegally distilled alcohol) and selling it as long as the state has been in existence. So when the small-batch distilled spirits trend took off, Dawsonville Moonshine Distillery, located one hour from Atlanta, was born.
The "white lightning" is an original recipe from owner Cheryl Wood's grandfather, Simmie Free. The family has been distilling for nine generations, despite the fuzzy legality. When Wood decided to open the state's first legal moonshine distillery—next to the courthouse, no less—she brought on Dwight "Punch" Bearden. He was nicknamed Punch when he was roughed up by the feds at age 17 for making moonshine himself.
After seeing the boiling vats of mash signed by the cast of Moonshiners, you'll get to try your own corn whiskey. A small sample is all you will need, not to mention is all you can get for the time being. You can only purchase the product from liquor stores, but your sample and tour are free. The distillery is open Monday through Saturday 10 am-4 pm, and Sunday 12 pm-4 pm.