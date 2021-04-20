Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dawsonville Moonshine Dstllry

415 Georgia 53
Website
| +1 706-344-1210
Sipping White Lightning at Georgia's Legal Moonshine Distillery Dawsonville Georgia United States

More info

Sun 12:30pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Sipping White Lightning at Georgia's Legal Moonshine Distillery

Georgians have been making moonshine (illegally distilled alcohol) and selling it as long as the state has been in existence. So when the small-batch distilled spirits trend took off, Dawsonville Moonshine Distillery, located one hour from Atlanta, was born.

The "white lightning" is an original recipe from owner Cheryl Wood's grandfather, Simmie Free. The family has been distilling for nine generations, despite the fuzzy legality. When Wood decided to open the state's first legal moonshine distillery—next to the courthouse, no less—she brought on Dwight "Punch" Bearden. He was nicknamed Punch when he was roughed up by the feds at age 17 for making moonshine himself.

After seeing the boiling vats of mash signed by the cast of Moonshiners, you'll get to try your own corn whiskey. A small sample is all you will need, not to mention is all you can get for the time being. You can only purchase the product from liquor stores, but your sample and tour are free. The distillery is open Monday through Saturday 10 am-4 pm, and Sunday 12 pm-4 pm.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points