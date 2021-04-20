Davies Park Montague Rd & Jane Street, West End QLD 4101, Australia

More info Sat 6am - 2pm

Brekky spot at the West End Farmers Markets It's simple food, served out of a demountable but the atmosphere can't be beaten.



After you've worked up an appetite doing your shopping at Brisbane's Davies Park Farmers Markets on a Saturday morning stop for a coffee and a chat at the food van. Sit at a table under the trees, dig into your brekky and listen to the buzz of chatty vendors and inquisitive shoppers and smell the freshly-baked bread when a vendor rips the top off a baguette, even though he's metres away.



I love that at the markets you can really smell the produce, something that is often lost and then artificially replaced in supermarkets. These farmers markets in West End are my favourite because of the amazing range of fresh produce, passionate vendors selling fruit, veg, handmade soaps, fresh seafood, cooking up paella and whipping up fresh smoothies, freshly baked bread, local designers, craftsmen and even a fortune teller or two.