Davies Park
Montague Rd & Jane Street, West End QLD 4101, Australia
+61 431 019 454
Sat 6am - 2pm
Brekky spot at the West End Farmers MarketsIt's simple food, served out of a demountable but the atmosphere can't be beaten.
After you've worked up an appetite doing your shopping at Brisbane's Davies Park Farmers Markets on a Saturday morning stop for a coffee and a chat at the food van. Sit at a table under the trees, dig into your brekky and listen to the buzz of chatty vendors and inquisitive shoppers and smell the freshly-baked bread when a vendor rips the top off a baguette, even though he's metres away.
I love that at the markets you can really smell the produce, something that is often lost and then artificially replaced in supermarkets. These farmers markets in West End are my favourite because of the amazing range of fresh produce, passionate vendors selling fruit, veg, handmade soaps, fresh seafood, cooking up paella and whipping up fresh smoothies, freshly baked bread, local designers, craftsmen and even a fortune teller or two.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Saturday morning Farmers Markets in West End
My favourite way to start the weekend is at the farmer's market in West End. In Summer, get there around 6am because it gets very hot and crowded, in winter you can go a little later. There's a huge range of produce, from fresh seafood to fruit and veg, flowers food vendors selling delicious juices, fresh lemonade, breakfasts, fresh bread, pastries and more. Don't worry too much about the early start, thanks to Australia's strong coffee culture, there's plenty of good quality coffee too!
The atmosphere is great and the setting under the trees is beautiful. You can park your car around the football field for $2.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Fresh Juice in a Jar at the Farmers Markets
Every time I go to the Davies Park Farmers Markets in West End I get a delicious, fresh Juice in a Jar for breakfast. Not only are they healthy and yummy, but they're super convenient for sipping while meandering through the markets. $6 for a large jar of juice.