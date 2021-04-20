Davie Village Community Garden

A Plentiful Urban Garden in Downtown Vancouver
One of the reasons I love traveling to Vancouver
is the city's creative use of green space; no matter how big or small, I'm always stumbling upon something interesting. Here, at the corner of Burrard and Davie streets, in the heart of downtown Vancouver, I discovered a large, thriving community garden in a space where a multi-story building could easily stand. It was dusk when we walked by on our way to dinner, and several residents were out tending to their patches.