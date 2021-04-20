Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Davie Village Community Garden

1001 Davie St
Website
A Plentiful Urban Garden in Downtown Vancouver Vancouver Canada

A Plentiful Urban Garden in Downtown Vancouver

One of the reasons I love traveling to Vancouver is the city's creative use of green space; no matter how big or small, I'm always stumbling upon something interesting. Here, at the corner of Burrard and Davie streets, in the heart of downtown Vancouver, I discovered a large, thriving community garden in a space where a multi-story building could easily stand. It was dusk when we walked by on our way to dinner, and several residents were out tending to their patches.
By Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30