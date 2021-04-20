Davidoff of London

Window-Shopping in Genteel West London
The area around Pall Mall, that bastion of conservative high-living that makes one think of leather armchairs and bespoke suits, is one of my favorite parts of London
to stroll through. The best concentration of this sort of thing is on Jermyn Street, long home to some of the world's best shirt-makers and haberdasheries. In this spirit of gentlemanly savoir-faire, there's also Davidoff's flagship smoke shop on the corner at St. James. The window display alone here got me: a tower of tobacco products that seems to have been erected in defiance of the SMOKING KILLS stickers required by law on so much of what's sold inside the store. Appropriation art!