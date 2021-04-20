David Wood Clothiers
229 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-773-3906
More info
Tue, Wed, Fri 10am - 5:30pm
Thur 8am - 5:30pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Old Fashioned Sensibilities at David Wood Clothiers"I love how David Hodgkins (of David Wood Clothiers) has an old fashioned sensibility," says Alex Carleton. "He’s probably a little more formal than where most sportswear companies are today. He believes in a good neck tie, and all that. He has great taste; I always find something I like in his shop."
This appeared in the July/August 2016 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Classic Style for Men
David Wood is a true clothier in every sense of the word. Its mission is to assist men in developing a sense of their own style. Accessories are classic with a twist and make perfect gifts for the hard-to-shop-for man in your life. I flipped for a "travel with care" kit for leather shoes—in the shape of a penny loafer! The clothing reflects the high quality and workmanship you would expect from a brick-and-mortar establishment that supports such entrepreneurial spirit. Many of the lines represent exclusive, niche, and limited-production companies. Rest assured that an outfit from David Wood will have you looking smart, confident, and well turned out when you leave the store.