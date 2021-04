David Todd's City Tavern 150 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

David Todd’s City Tavern No matter if you’re an oenophile, beer person, or strict martini drinker, you will feel well taken care of in David Todd’s. This casually sophisticated bar and restaurant on South Street caters to a mature clientele with equally mature tastes. The wine list is extensive and vintages are available by the bottle, glass or half-bottle. Craft beers available on tap. New American cuisine.