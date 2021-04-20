Dave's Coffee
5193 Road, Charlestown, RI 02813, USA
| +1 800-483-4436
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm
Best Chai Latte and Cappuccino in CharlestownWith no Starbucks in sight and only mom and pop seafood restaurants within 9 miles radius, we were dying for a good cup of coffee the fifth day into our stay at a nearby cottage.
What caught my eye, as we drove by, was the military truck sitting on a grassy hill. The letters painted on the side read "Dave's" in orange caps. Then I read COFFEE. Yay!! Salvation at last.
Up until then we were drinking whatever coffee brand was left behind - I think it was Folgers. Maybe my taste buds were slowly becoming immune to the sludge I had been drinking but Dave's Chai Latte was the BEST I had ever had. It topped other opinions I had regarding what I thought was the best prior to Dave's.
Even if you're passing by down Old Post Rd., don't pass up the opportunity to stop at this little coffee shop. Even their baked goods are super yummy.